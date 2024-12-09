Kneecap movie picks up seven awards at British Independent Film Awards

A film about Irish rap trio Kneecap has won seven gongs at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) 2024 including Best British Independent Film.

Kneecap also won Best Debut Screenwriter for Rich Peppiatt, Best Joint Lead for the trio’s members Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, Best Casting, Best Editing, Best Original Music, and Best Music Supervision, at the ceremony at London’s Roundhouse.

The comedy movie, which also stars Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender, follows the Belfast group on their mission to save their mother tongue through music, and is directed by Peppiatt.

It comes after the group won their discrimination court battle against UK leader of the opposition and former business secretary Kemi Badenoch, after the then-UK government conceded it was “unlawful” to refuse them a £14,250 Music Export Growth Scheme funding award.

