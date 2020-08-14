This Evening and Tonight:

It will be a mostly sunny evening then staying dry with clear spells overnight. Some low cloud and fog will develop later tonight. Winds staying light.

Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Saturday:

A cloudy, misty start in some places. This will gradually disperse to leave another dry, warm and sunny day. A few showers may arrive from the south later in evening.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Cloudier with a few showers on Sunday and Monday. The showers possibly heavy and slow moving on Tuesday.

