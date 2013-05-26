Your April pictures: Spring sunshine and snow flurries

It was a beautiful and sunny start to April, with plenty of spring sunshine. But this month has also brought snow flurries over the highest hilltops and mountains and bitterly cold days and nights.

Here are some of your weather pictures that you've been sending in to us:

Llyn y Fan Fawr, Powys looking beautiful in the sunshine. Credit: Neil Holman

Sunset at Trwyn Du Lighthouse on Anglesey.

Tenby on a cloudy day. Credit: Samantha Lewis on Flickr

A colourful April sunset. Credit: Gill Stafford on Flickr

A snowy start to the day at Capel Curig. Credit: Barry James

A spring lamb relaxing in the April sunshine. Credit: Kirsty Hollidge

Snow in the distance on Anglesey. Credit: Stephen

Ceibwr Bay in Pembrokeshire in the sunshine. Credit: JDPhotography on Flickr

Sunset over the fields at Hay-on-Wye. Credit: Dean Taylor

A beautiful end to the evening at Pensarn. Credit: Gill Stfford on Flickr

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to wales@itv.com

Flickr: Click here to upload a photo to our Flickr page

Twitter: Tweet our @ITVWales account or you can tweet our weather presenters @Ruth_ITV and @kelseyredmore

Here are some tips for sending in a picture for the weather forecast: