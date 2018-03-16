Welsh and Scottish First Ministers spell out demands on devolution 'power grab' in joint letter

Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon have set out a series of Brexit demands in a joint letter outlining the key points of difference with the UK Government over powers that will come back from Brussels after Brexit.

They claim that ministers at Westminster are taking powers which should go straight to Cardiff and Edinburgh.

The letter is to the Lord Speaker, who chairs debates in the House of Lords. Next week it will consider the UK Government's devolution amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill, which the two First Ministers acknowledge does change the position but not by enough.