Gwent Police officer sacked for stealing wallet

A police officer has been sacked for stealing £50 from a wallet that was dropped outside a pub. PC Stephen Davies, 38, stole the money after the wallet was handed into his police station. It had been dropped outside a pub by Thomas Dowden but was found the next day by a passing jogger

The wallet was handed in at Monmouth Police Station. Credit: Google Street View

When the wallet was handed in police it had £50 in notes inside - but when Mr Dowden collected it later the money had vanished. PC Davies was accused by colleagues at Monmouth Police Station of pocketing the cash and arrested. He was cleared by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court - but sacked from the Gwent Police force after being found guilty by an internal disciplinary panel. The panel said: "PC Stephen Davies was found guilty of breaching the standards of professional behaviour. "The officer was dismissed without notice as a result of the panel's findings."