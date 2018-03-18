Advertisement

Skier Menna Fitzpatrick wins record-breaking gold medal

Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jennifer Kehoe on the podium Credit: PA

Menna Fitzpatrick has become one of Britain's most decorated Paralympic athletes alongside her guide Jennifer Kehoe after they won gold in the Paralympic slalom.

The pair's medal - on top of two silver medals - means Team GB have seven accolades from the Games in Pyeongchang.

Fitzpatrick, whose day did not start as she may have hoped when a ski boot fell on her head, told Paralympics GB's official website: "This morning, I didn't have the greatest start, you wouldn't have thought it was our day.

I was exhausted after this whole period of racing. The nerves and the emotion were just overwhelming so that didn't make for a great start.

We just sang songs and danced and it made me feel a lot better and it seemed to work. We may have been dancing in the start gate!

We just needed something to make us giggle, and that calmed me down.

– Menna Fitzpatrick
Farkasova led by 0.66 seconds after the first run, but Fitzpatrick's second attempt saw her eclipse the leader by 1.32 seconds for a total time of one minute 51.80 seconds.

Kehoe said: "Words don't even cover what we're feeling right now, it hasn't properly sunk in. We left everything out there on that hill, we fought right to the very end."

Menna finished her games in style after being selected as GB's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the games.

