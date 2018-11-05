A Snowman coin is being released by the Royal Mint ahead of Christmas

The Royal Mint is set to release a series of coins featuring Raymond Briggs’ iconic creation The Snowman, to celebrate 40 years since the publication of the children's book.

In a nod to the original illustrations, the coin shows The Snowman flying over Brighton Pier, and will be the first UK coin to feature an entirely colour design.

Nicola Howell, Director of Consumer Coin at The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of Raymond Briggs’ book The Snowman.

“Over the past few years, the Beatrix Potter and Paddington collections have been incredibly popular with our collectors and we believe this stunning flying scene depicting The Snowman and James captured on a commemorative 50 pence coin will be equally well treasured by children and adults alike.”

The coins will be available from Monday 5th November 2018.