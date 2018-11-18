Wales rugby legend Gareth Thomas 'victim of hate crime' for sexuality

Gareth Thomas speaking to ITV Wales ahead of last year's New Theatre panto.

Former Welsh rugby player Gareth Thomas has claimed he has been the victim of a homophobic "hate crime". The rugby legend tweeted a video alleging the attack happened on 17 November in Cardiff. Thomas had visible scratches on his cheek and forehead.

Speaking in the video, the former Wales captain thanked the police for allowing him to "do restorative justice with the people who did this". South Wales Police said the incident would not be followed up if the victim was satisfied with an apology. In what he called a "positive video," Thomas also thanked "the people of Cardiff" for their "support and help" following the alleged attack.