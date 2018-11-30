Carl Sargeant’s family say halting of inquest 'highly unsatisfactory'

The family of Carl Sargeant say it is "highly unsatisfactory" that the inquest into his death has been halted.

It was due to conclude on Friday after a week of evidence, but was adjourned by Coroner John Gittins to a date yet to be fixed.

The former Children's and Communities Secretary, Carl Sargeant, was found dead at his Connah's Quay home last November, four days after after being sacked from his role in the Welsh Government. He was facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which he denied.

In a statement read outside court, the family’s lawyer said they are disappointed there wasn’t a conclusion today at the Coroner's Court in Ruthin.

The statement said: "For Bernie, Jack, Lucy and family it has been a long and difficult week, full of unnecessary delays and it is highly unsatisfactory that they have not yet been able to get all the answers they deserve. However, they are undeterred and will not stop in their quest for the truth.