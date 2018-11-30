- ITV Report
Carl Sargeant’s family say halting of inquest 'highly unsatisfactory'
The family of Carl Sargeant say it is "highly unsatisfactory" that the inquest into his death has been halted.
It was due to conclude on Friday after a week of evidence, but was adjourned by Coroner John Gittins to a date yet to be fixed.
The former Children's and Communities Secretary, Carl Sargeant, was found dead at his Connah's Quay home last November, four days after after being sacked from his role in the Welsh Government. He was facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which he denied.
In a statement read outside court, the family’s lawyer said they are disappointed there wasn’t a conclusion today at the Coroner's Court in Ruthin.
The statement said: "For Bernie, Jack, Lucy and family it has been a long and difficult week, full of unnecessary delays and it is highly unsatisfactory that they have not yet been able to get all the answers they deserve. However, they are undeterred and will not stop in their quest for the truth.
Meanwhile, the coroner said he wanted to recall First Minister Carwyn Jones as a witness and check his phone records following new evidence.
Lesley Thomas QC, representing Carl Sargeant’s wife and son, said there was an indication that Carwyn Jones had a call over the weekend before Mr Sargeant’s death.
Cathryn McGahey, QC for the First Minister, said they would facilitate the requests for information if the Coroner decides he wants to see it.
A spokesperson for the First Minister said: “It is right and proper that the inquest is conducted fairly and openly and the coroner considers all relevant evidence available to him.”
The inquest has been adjourned to an unknown date.