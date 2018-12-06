Mark Drakeford set to become Wales' next First Minister

Mark Drakeford is set to become Wales' next First Minister Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Mark Drakeford is set to become Wales' next First Minister, after he won the Welsh Labour leadership election. He'd been the favourite to win but his victory was "closer than expected", said ITV Wales' Political Editor Adrian Masters. The AM for Cardiff West gained 46.9% of the votes in the first round, and 53.9% in the second.

The Finance Secretary, 64, beat contenders Vaughan Gething and Eluned Morgan following a leadership election to succeed Carwyn Jones. He will be confirmed as First Minister after Mr Jones tenders his resignation to the Queen next Tuesday. Eluned Morgan told ITV Wales: "Mark is a wonderful person, I think he'll do a great job leading the party. Obviously I'm disappointed but it was an opportunity to present new ideas and introduce a new style of campaigning in Wales''. Vaughan Gething told ITV Wales it was now time to "unite behind the leader and get on delivering for Wales". Meanwhile UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was "confident that Mark will demonstrate what Labour in government can achieve by building a more equal society, even in the face of the Conservatives’ callous austerity agenda and cuts to the Welsh budget."

Labour peer Peter Hain shared a message of congratulations on his Twitter page, adding Welsh Labour was "blessed with talent". Jack Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside, said Mr Drakeford will be a First Minister Wales "can be proud of". Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, also sent his congratulations.

The Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns congratulated Mr Drakeford on his victory, adding he "looked forward to working closely" with him. He also thanked Carwyn Jones, whose "service to the country has been commendable". The Welsh Conservatives leader Paul Davies AM also extended his congratulations, though he added: "People across the country are crying out for change but I fear that the result of this election is simply going to give us more of the same."

