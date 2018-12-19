- ITV Report
Banksy confirms Port Talbot artwork is his creation
A piece of graffiti art that appeared on a wall in Port Talbot, has been confirmed as a genuine Banksy.
The work by the anonymous world-famous street artist appeared in the Taibach area of town last night.
It appears to comment on the town's industrial heritage. The image shows a child with what appears to be snow falling on him but the other side reveals that it is a fire in a skip emitting ash.
Banksy confirmed the news with a video on his Instagram account, with the caption "Seasons Greetings".
Soundtracked by the children's song Little Snowflake, the camera focuses on the painting, before ascending to show the nearby steelworks which loom over the town.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Banksy said:
The garage owner Ian Lewis, 55, who is a steelworker at the nearby Tata steelworks, told ITV News he hoped it was genuine when he discovered it had appeared on his wall.
Mr Lewis said he thought Port Talbot had been chosen for the artwork due to headlines over air pollution. In May, the World Health Organisation had to apologise after it admitted figures identifying Port Talbot as the most polluted town in the UK were wrong.
Mr Lewis said he had "no idea" what his plans were with regards to the artwork.
The local council has erected fencing around the artwork to protect it.
Ian Lewis' partner Julia told ITV News they are feeling "very overwhelmed" but are enjoying everyone coming to see it.