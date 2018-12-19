Banksy confirms Port Talbot artwork is his creation

A piece of graffiti art that appeared on a wall in Port Talbot, has been confirmed as a genuine Banksy.

The work by the anonymous world-famous street artist appeared in the Taibach area of town last night.

It appears to comment on the town's industrial heritage. The image shows a child with what appears to be snow falling on him but the other side reveals that it is a fire in a skip emitting ash.

Banksy confirmed the news with a video on his Instagram account, with the caption "Seasons Greetings".

Soundtracked by the children's song Little Snowflake, the camera focuses on the painting, before ascending to show the nearby steelworks which loom over the town.