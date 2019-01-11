Plaid Cymru politician Steffan Lewis dies, aged 34

The Plaid Cymru AM Steffan Lewis has died at the age of 34.

Mr Lewis announced he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in December 2017.

He was elected the regional AM for South Wales East in 2016, describing it as his "dream job".

He had been active in Plaid Cymru politics from an early age, addressing the party conference as a schoolboy in 1997.

Brought up in Crosskeys and Tredegar, Steffan attended Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw in Pontypool. He was Plaid Cymru's spokesperson on External Affairs, leading on Brexit.