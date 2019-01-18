- ITV Report
Banksy artwork in Port Talbot sold to buyer for six figure sum
The Banksy artwork in Port Talbot has been sold to a buyer for a six figure sum after the original owner Ian Lewis accepted an offer.
The artwork appeared on the garage in Taibach before Christmas, with Banksy confirming that the work was his own on his Instagram page.
The image shows a child with what appears to be snow falling on him but the other side reveals a fire in a skip emitting ash.
The buyer, John Brandler, from Essex, will be spending the day speaking to the Welsh Assembly, as well as Neath Port Talbot Council to ask about the possibility of keeping the artwork in the town for the next two or three years.
Mr Brandler is hoping to use the artwork as a centrepiece and hopes to be able to bring in some other Banksy artwork from his collection to show in the town centre next to it.