Counting underway in Newport West by-election

The polls have closed and counting is underway in the Newport West by-election. The poll was triggered by the death of the veteran Labour MP Paul Flynn earlier this year and the result is expected at around 1:30am on Friday morning. Turnout is expected to be low, and some sources have told ITV News that a close result between the Labour and Conservative candidates is expected. Read more: Labour triggers April by-election to choose a successor to Paul Flynn

After the polls closed at 10pm, ballot boxes started to arrive at the count.

The city has traditionally been a stronghold for Labour but the result will be watched as an indication of how support for Jeremy Corbyn's party has been affected by Brexit, which Newport voted for by 56% to 44%. The poll comes the day after Mr Corbyn and Theresa May met face-to-face at Westminster for talks on a Brexit compromise.

Labour's Ruth Jones is the favourite to succeed Mr Flynn, who held the Newport West seat for 32 years, winning with a majority of 5,658 and more than half the vote in 2017. She is a former president of the Wales Trade Union Congress (TUC) and was defeated at two previous parliamentary elections for Monmouth in 2015 and 2017 by Conservative David Davies. Meanwhile, Conservative candidate Matthew Evans will hope to improve on his party's performance at the 2017 general election, when the Tories finished second. Mr Evans is a councillor for the Allt-yr-yn ward in Newport Council and opposition leader, having served as mayor of the city between 2008 and 2012.

88,258 Newport West population

64,382 Newport West electorate

The highest profile name taking part in the contest is former Tory minister Neil Hamilton, who is seeking a return to the Commons more than two decades after being ousted as an MP in the 1997 general election following his involvement in the cash-for-questions scandal. Mr Hamilton, now Ukip's leader in Wales, is hoping to benefit from the Brexit effect in the Leave-voting city.

In 2017, Paul Flynn increased his majority and won more than 52% of all votes cast.

However, Cardiff University's Prof Roger Awan-Scully pointed out the result would have very different consequences to a similar contest in 1922.