Translation error sees ASDA supermarket mistakenly offer free alcohol to customers

A translation blunder at a supermarket caused it to accidentally promise free alcohol to customers.

The sign was supposed to guide shoppers to "alcohol-free beer" at the Asda supermarket in Cwmbran.

But translators on the beer aisle wrote "alcohol am ddim" - meaning alcohol for free - instead of the correct Welsh of "di-alcohol" for alcohol-free beer.

Guto Aaron, who spotted the sign, said: “Get yourself to Asda, according to their dodgy Welsh translations they are giving away free alcohol!"

The sign was taken down and the store clarified there was no "free alcohol" available.

An Asda spokesman said: “We would like to thank our eagle eyed customers for spotting this mistake, we hold our hands up and will be changing the signs in our Cwmbran store straight away.

"Whilst there won’t be free alcohol in stores this Easter weekend, we still have some cracking deals for our customers.”