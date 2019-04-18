Advertisement

Family of Carson Price urge others to talk about the 'devastating consequences' of drugs in emotional tribute

A vigil was held at Ystrad Mynach Park on Thursday

The family of a 13-year-old boy who was found unconscious in a park and later died in hospital have paid an emotional tribute to him.

Carson Price, from Hengoed, was found in Ystrad Mynach Park on Friday 12 April.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he later died.

In a statement, the family said they wanted to urge people to talk about the "devastating consequences that drugs can have".

On Friday 12th April, our lives changed forever when our little boy was taken away from us.

Carson was bright and caring, kind and loving. He was a cheeky little boy. He was the best big brother to Coby and was loved by so many.

Thinking of another family going through what we have is unbearable. We urge people to talk about the devastating consequences that drugs can have and how they destroy lives.

Parents, please speak to your children, or if you are young and need help, there are people that can give you advice.

– Family of Carson Price

They also thanked Carson's friends and the local community for organising the vigil saying it has given them "great comfort".

A 14-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs as part of the investigation.