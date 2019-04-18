- ITV Report
-
Family of Carson Price urge others to talk about the 'devastating consequences' of drugs in emotional tribute
The family of a 13-year-old boy who was found unconscious in a park and later died in hospital have paid an emotional tribute to him.
Carson Price, from Hengoed, was found in Ystrad Mynach Park on Friday 12 April.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he later died.
In a statement, the family said they wanted to urge people to talk about the "devastating consequences that drugs can have".
They also thanked Carson's friends and the local community for organising the vigil saying it has given them "great comfort".
A 14-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs as part of the investigation.