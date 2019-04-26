- ITV Report
-
Rare blue lobster caught off West Wales coast
A striking sapphire blue lobster, thought to be as rare as one in two million, has been landed off the coast of West Wales.
Skipper Tim Harrison landed the crustacean just a mile from New Quay harbour earlier this month.
He described the rare event as "an epic moment".
Lobsters are typically dark brown or grey, before turning pink when cooked.
It is unusual to see one with such exotic colourings, but there has been another similar sighting recently in North Shields, England.
The lobster was photographed and then released back into the bay.
Tim says only when he was back on dry land did he realise just how rare a find it was.
"I had no idea at the time it was so rare, it's been released and is still out there somewhere!"