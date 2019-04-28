Advertisement

Photos of Emiliano Sala's body posted online prompt police investigation

The images are said to show the Argentinian striker's remains at a mortuary in Bournemouth following the crash. Credit: PA Images

An investigation is underway after photographs of Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala's body were posted online.

The images are said to show the Argentinian striker's remains at a mortuary in Bournemouth following his death.

The 28-year-old died in a plane crash in the English Channel on January 21, two days after signing for Premier League club, Cardiff City.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, a detective said : "We're disgusted somebody did this.

"It is a very difficult time for Mr Sala's family and they should not have to endure additional pain this shameful act will undoubtedly cause."

It is believed the images were first published on social media several weeks ago.

View looking at windscreen and cockpit area of Piper Malibu Credit: AAIB

Sala's body was recovered from the Piper Malibu plane on February 6 but pilot David Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been located.

Dorset Police called it a "shameful act" and said they are trying to establish of the picture was taken.

We are aware that a picture reported to be of Mr Sala's body has been shared on social media channels and are disgusted that somebody did this.

It is clearly a very difficult time for Mr Sala's family and they should not have to endure additional pain that this shameful act will undoubtedly cause.

We are investigating this incident and are working together with a number of agencies to establish how the picture was taken and who is responsible.

– Dorset Police
Horacio Sala was said never to have recovered from his son's death. Credit: AP

The news comes just a few days after Emiliano Sala’s father died from a heart attack. Horacio Sala, 58, died at his home in Progreso in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, local media reported on Friday.
