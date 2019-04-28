Photos of Emiliano Sala's body posted online prompt police investigation

An investigation is underway after photographs of Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala's body were posted online.

The images are said to show the Argentinian striker's remains at a mortuary in Bournemouth following his death.

The 28-year-old died in a plane crash in the English Channel on January 21, two days after signing for Premier League club, Cardiff City.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, a detective said : "We're disgusted somebody did this.

"It is a very difficult time for Mr Sala's family and they should not have to endure additional pain this shameful act will undoubtedly cause."

It is believed the images were first published on social media several weeks ago.