Pensioner shot with crossbow outside Holyhead home dies

The man who was shot with a crossbow outside his Holyhead home last month has died.

74-year-old Gerald Corrigan suffered "significant life-threatening" injuries after the incident in April.

The penisoner was attempting to fix a satellite dish when he was hit near South Stack Road. Police said he was able to make his way inside his home to raise the alarm.

The bolt travelled through a significant part of his upper body, narrowly missing his heart and then through his right arm.

North Wales Police said he died from 'horrendous injuries':