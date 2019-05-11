- ITV Report
Pensioner shot with crossbow outside Holyhead home dies
The man who was shot with a crossbow outside his Holyhead home last month has died.
74-year-old Gerald Corrigan suffered "significant life-threatening" injuries after the incident in April.
The penisoner was attempting to fix a satellite dish when he was hit near South Stack Road. Police said he was able to make his way inside his home to raise the alarm.
The bolt travelled through a significant part of his upper body, narrowly missing his heart and then through his right arm.
North Wales Police said he died from 'horrendous injuries':
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.