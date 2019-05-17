Police investigating after man seen climbing on top of car roof on A469

The incident was captured on camera by people travelling behind the car

Police are investigating after a man was seen climbing on top of a car roof as it drove down a busy dual carriageway. The incident was captured on camera by people travelling behind the car on the A469 between Ystrad Mynach and Llanbradach shortly after 6pm on Wednesday. A man was pictured climbing through the window of the vehicle and then clambering on top of the car.

Witnesses said the man was then seen lying down in a "starfish" position on the roof. "As we approached the roundabout towards Llanbradach a man climbed out of the Audi and lay down on the roof ‘star fishing’ with the occupants of the other two cars appearing to egg him on," said a witness. "The bloke on the roof nearly came off as the Audi went around the next roundabout before climbing back to his feet as the Audi exited the roundabout. "It was at this point my mate took both pictures.

Police are appealing for any other witnesses, or those with dashcam footage, to come forward