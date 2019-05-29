- ITV Report
-
Port Talbot's Banksy artwork relocated to new home
Banksy’s Season’s Greetings mural has been relocated from a steelworker’s garage to a new art gallery in Port Talbot town centre.
The artwork was lifted from its current location in the Taibach area of Port Talbot before being escorted by police to its new home at Ty'r Orsaf.
A crew moved the piece into its new home, which was a former police station.
The artwork is revealed for the first time in its new home.
The move has been arranged by Essex-based art dealer John Brandler, 63, who purchased the piece from garage owner Ian Lewis for a “six-figure sum” in January.
He agreed to allow it to be displayed for the public in Port Talbot for a minimum of three years.
Engineers spent Tuesday separating it from the garage’s two external walls and erecting a steel frame around it for protection.