Welsh MP loses seat over expenses claims

There will be a by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire after a petition to recall Tory MP, Chris Davies, secured enough signatures.

Davies pleaded guilty in March to providing false or misleading information on allowances claims. He was fined £1,500 and ordered to carry out unpaid community service.

Almost 20% of voters in the constituency signed the petition calling for him to lose his seat.

The result was announced on Friday 21 June by Powys County Council, who confirmed the petition was successful.

There will now be a by-election in the area. Davies is expected to stand for his seat.