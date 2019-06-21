Advertisement

Welsh MP loses seat over expenses claims

There will be a by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire after a petition to recall Tory MP, Chris Davies, secured enough signatures.

Davies pleaded guilty in March to providing false or misleading information on allowances claims. He was fined £1,500 and ordered to carry out unpaid community service.

Almost 20% of voters in the constituency signed the petition calling for him to lose his seat.

The result was announced on Friday 21 June by Powys County Council, who confirmed the petition was successful.

There will now be a by-election in the area. Davies is expected to stand for his seat.

10,005 out of 53,032 signed - 19% of the total

Labour called the recall result "another huge blow to Chris Davies" credibility to serve as a Member of Parliament' and said the Conservatives must call an immediate by-election.

This is a mess all of his making.

The Conservatives must not drag their feet. They should listen to the wishes of the voters of Brecon & Radnorshire, call an immediate by-election and let the people hold them to account.

– Welsh Labour spokesperson

Jane Dodds, the Welsh Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate in Brecon and Radnorshire said the result showed people want more from Westminster.

Thousands of residents across Brecon and Radnorshire have taken the chance to demand better than a Westminster politics that fails to take their concerns seriously.

Now we have a golden opportunity to do things differently. The clear choice in this by-election is between the Conservatives, whose chaos and infighting is letting our communities down, and a better future for our area with the Welsh Lib Dems.

– Jane Dodds, the Welsh Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate in Brecon and Radnorshire