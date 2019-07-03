Two people dead after being hit by train

Two people have been killed after being hit by a train near Margam. British Transport Police confirmed that the incident took place just after 10am on the line between Port Talbot and Bridgend.

A spokeswoman for Network rail said three people in total had been hit by the train and two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services have been seen on the scene by passengers on board the train.

Welsh Ambulance said it responded to reports of an incident at 9:58am to "reports of a collision between a train and two people".

Emergency services were scene on the tracks shortly after the incident

We are making a number of urgent enquiries to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading to this fatal collision. Very sadly two people have died and my officers are now working to identify them and ensure that their families are supported at this incredibly difficult time. – Superintendent Andy Morgan from British Transport Police

A BTP spokesman was unable to confirm if the victims were railway workers, although it is not believed maintenance work is currently taking place on that stretch of track.

A passenger on board the train, which had left Swansea at 9.29am, said the train came to an abrupt stop moments after leaving Port Talbot Parkway. “We weren’t sure what was happening, but a train manager came through the train and said the railway workers had been hit by the train. We are still on the train and have been told that we are understandably going to be here for some time,” he said.

British Transport Police say the Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified.

National Rail says that all lines have been currently blocked. A statement said: "There is no firm estimate available as to when the line will reopen, however, we anticipate trains will remain disrupted until 2pm." They added that trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes. Some Great Western Railway services will be diverted via an alternative route and not call at stations between Bridgend and Port Talbot Parkway.

Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock tweeted that his thoughts were with the families of the two people who have died.