FAW confirm alleged racism charges against Cefn Albion 'not proven'

A Football Association of Wales (FAW) disciplinary panel has confirmed allegations of racism during a Welsh Cup semi-final have been found "not proven". The allegations were made against supporters of a football team from Cefn Mawr in Wrexham during their match against STM Sports at Latham Park in Newtown in March 2019. However, both Cefn Albion and STM Sports were also charged with the alleged failure of their spectators to conduct themselves in an "orderly fashion". These allegations were "proven" by the panel, for which both clubs were ordered to pay costs.

Cefn Albion FC said it submitted "extensive written, verbal and video evidence" to assist with the investigations.

On July 12, Cefn Albion announced that the FAW had dropped the charges, but it was not until Monday 15th that the FAW confirmed the disciplinary panel's conclusions. In full they were: In relation to the alleged racial or other discriminatory behaviour, conduct or language of its spectators whilst attending the FAW Trophy Semi-Final, the FAW panel decided the allegation was not proven.

The panel also looked at whether both sets of spectators had "failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion or failure to refrain from violence, threatening, abusive, obscene or provocative behaviour, conduct or language." This charge was found by the panel to be proven against both Cefn Albion and STM Sports' supporters and the FAW ordered both clubs to pay costs. It also found that the Cefn Albion's spectators had encroached on the pitch during the match. For this too, the club has been ordered to pay costs.