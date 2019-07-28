Gareth Bale's proposed move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning falls through, according to reports

Gareth Bale's proposed move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning has fallen through, according to reports.

Bale had been expected to sign a three-year deal worth a reported £1million a week, but it's understood that the move is now off with the Wales international set to remain at Real Madrid.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane had made it clear he was not Bale's biggest fan and his injury record - 79 LaLiga starts in the last four seasons - did not help his cause.

Last week Zidane said the player was "very close to leaving" and his exit would be "best for everyone" after omitting him from their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich.

In response, Bale's agent branded Zidane a "disgrace".

Bale played 42 matches for Real last season and was booed by his side's home supporters at times during the campaign.