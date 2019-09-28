- ITV Report
Police 'looking into' Nigel Farage's 'take the knife to them' comments at Newport Brexit Party rally
Police said they are "looking into" comments made by Nigel Farage at a Brexit Party rally in Newport last week.
The Brexit Party leader said "we'll take the knife" to "the overpaid pen pushers in Whitehall".
On Twitter, Gwent Police said, "We have been made aware of comments made... in Newport and we are looking into these allegations."
Nigel Farage's speech from the Newport conference can be seen here:
The Brexit Party has been approached for comment.