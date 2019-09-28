Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Police 'looking into' Nigel Farage's 'take the knife to them' comments at Newport Brexit Party rally

Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Police said they are "looking into" comments made by Nigel Farage at a Brexit Party rally in Newport last week.

The Brexit Party leader said "we'll take the knife" to "the overpaid pen pushers in Whitehall".

When the president of the port of Calais and the boss of the port of Dover tell you they're 100% ready for Brexit in whatever form it comes I suggest we listen to them and not the overpaid pen pushers in Whitehall who are not doing a neutral job and once Brexit's done we'll take the knife to them. I've had enough of all of it.

– Nigel Farage

On Twitter, Gwent Police said, "We have been made aware of comments made... in Newport and we are looking into these allegations."

Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Nigel Farage's speech from the Newport conference can be seen here:

The Brexit Party has been approached for comment.