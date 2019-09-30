Cardiff City ordered to pay more than £5m in relation to Emiliano Sala signing

Cardiff City have been ordered to pay French club Nantes six million euros - around £5.3million - in relation to the signing of Emiliano Sala in January.

The Argentinian died when the aircraft he was travelling in from France to the UK to complete his move to the Welsh side crashed in the English Channel.

The Bluebirds had argued they could not be held liable for the £15million fee because Sala had not registered as a Premier League player.

But FIFA's player status committee has decided that they must pay the amount equivalent to the first instalment of that fee.

Earlier this year, Cardiff held talks with Nantes in an attempt to resolve the issue themselves.