Runner dies after Cardiff Half Marathon 2019

The Cardiff Half Marathon organisers, Run 4 Wales, have announced that there was a fatality at this year’s event.

The emergency services reacted to this terrible situation with great speed and professionalism. Everyone connected with the race is devastated.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the runner who tragically passed away after taking part at the event.

The runner was attended to immediately by the medical team and then taken to the University Hospital of Wales. It was there the runner sadly died.

No more information has been given on the person but further statements will be made in due course.

This comes after two young men died in last year's half marathon. Ben McDonald, 25, and Dean Fletcher, 32, both died of a heart attack after finishing the half marathon in 2018.

Ben's family walked the half marathon this year in his memory.