- ITV Report
-
Runner dies after Cardiff Half Marathon 2019
The Cardiff Half Marathon organisers, Run 4 Wales, have announced that there was a fatality at this year’s event.
The runner was attended to immediately by the medical team and then taken to the University Hospital of Wales. It was there the runner sadly died.
No more information has been given on the person but further statements will be made in due course.
This comes after two young men died in last year's half marathon. Ben McDonald, 25, and Dean Fletcher, 32, both died of a heart attack after finishing the half marathon in 2018.
Ben's family walked the half marathon this year in his memory.
This year was the 17th edition of the Cardiff Half Marathon with around 27,500 people taking part.