Coldplay reveal details of new album in classified advert in north Wales newspaper
Coldplay have revealed the tracklist for their much anticipated new album...with a little help from a north Wales newspaper.
Sitting alongside ads for a fridge/freezer and a ''luxury'' double divan bed, the band revealed details for new album 'Everyday Living' with a classified advert in Wednesday's edition of the North Wales Daily Post.
The advert shows a list of tracks that will appear on the double album which is set for release in 22 November.
Hints about their new release started with a series of posters appearing in worldwide cities, including Berlin and Hong Kong, which gave a teaser of the band's return.
Guitarist Jonny Buckland, who grew up in Flintshire, has close links to the newspaper. He revealed on social media that he once had a summer job at the paper.