- ITV Report
Neighbours thought a 'bomb had gone off' after Swansea house collapsed during heavy rain
A house in the Ffynone area of Swansea near Uplands collapsed following heavy rain over the last few days.
Shocked neighbours described hearing a rumble and one actually saw the front facade of the house come away.
Rooms at the front of the house were left visible and open to the elements, with rubble gathering outside.
As the dust cleared, neighbours noticed scaffolding, which had been covering the front of the house, was leaning over at a precarious angle, hanging over the street below, and the entire front of the house had gone.
Fire crews and police were called to the incident and the road was cordoned off. A crane arrived the next day to help lift away the scaffolding and make the area safer.
Neighbour Gerald Cunningham said the scaffolding had been pushed over to a 75 degree angle and that other people living on the street had had concerns about the state of the listed building for almost 20 years.
Neighbours said the house had been in the ownership of an elderly woman who then left the property and it was boarded up after it started to deteriorate.
Eighteen months ago, the building was sold to Kerry Bowden, 64, who runs a building firm. He said he had been planning on turning the property into a family home.
A neighbour rang him on Friday night to give him the shocking news of the collapse.
Mr Bowden believed water had been running down the inside and outside of the front wall, because of the state it was in, which could have caused it to fall away so dramatically.
But he said the property was salvageable and they would continue work on turning it back into a habitable home.