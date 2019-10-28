Neighbours thought a 'bomb had gone off' after Swansea house collapsed during heavy rain

A house in the Ffynone area of Swansea near Uplands collapsed following heavy rain over the last few days. Shocked neighbours described hearing a rumble and one actually saw the front facade of the house come away. Rooms at the front of the house were left visible and open to the elements, with rubble gathering outside.

It was about 8pm on Friday night and we were in the kitchen and heard an almighty rumble which went on for about 10 seconds. We came outside and the dust just came in like a bomb had gone off. – Amanda Edwards, neighbour

As the dust cleared, neighbours noticed scaffolding, which had been covering the front of the house, was leaning over at a precarious angle, hanging over the street below, and the entire front of the house had gone. Fire crews and police were called to the incident and the road was cordoned off. A crane arrived the next day to help lift away the scaffolding and make the area safer.

There had been a noise that we thought was fireworks but were actually pieces falling off. I went upstairs to have a look and as I looked there was this huge noise, this crash. – Gerald Cunningham, neighbour

Neighbour Gerald Cunningham said the scaffolding had been pushed over to a 75 degree angle and that other people living on the street had had concerns about the state of the listed building for almost 20 years.

Neighbours said the house had been in the ownership of an elderly woman who then left the property and it was boarded up after it started to deteriorate. Eighteen months ago, the building was sold to Kerry Bowden, 64, who runs a building firm. He said he had been planning on turning the property into a family home. A neighbour rang him on Friday night to give him the shocking news of the collapse.

The house has been in a bad state of repair for years. When we bought it we had to cut branches back to get to it. I don't think anyone realised how much rot was in there. We didn't realise how unstable it was. We had the rain on Friday night and the whole lot collapsed. Thank goodness no-one was up there when it collapsed or they would have been hurt. – Kerry Bowden, owner