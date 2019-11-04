- ITV Report
Plaid Cymru says no party has 'higher ambition for Wales' as it launches election campaign
Adam Price has launched Plaid Cymru's general election campaign saying his party has the "highest ambition for Wales".
At a campaign event in Menai Bridge, Ynys Môn, the party's leader said it will campaign under the slogan "Wales, it's us".
The general election was called last week by Prime Minister Johnson and voted for by MPs. It will take place on December 12.
The Plaid Cymru leader said the election was the "worst Christmas present ever".
He also claimed Westminster has held Wales back for generations, and that no other party always puts Wales first.
The event also included speeches from the party’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP, and Ynys Môn candidate Aled ap Dafydd.
Adam Price set out the party’s key priorities in the general election, which include calling for a second referendum on Brexit in which Plaid Cymru will campaign to Remain.
He said: "So much of Wales needs fixing. Child poverty rising, Life expectancy falling, homelessness is at crisis proportions."
The party also called for increased investment in so-called green jobs; reform of social care; the introduction of universal free childcare; investment in affordable homes; and pursuing a separate jurisdiction for Welsh justice.
On Brexit, the Plaid Cyrmu leader said Westminster has ignored Wales, with “not a single mention of Wales in Boris Johnson’s botched deal” and the will of the Senedd “overruled and ignored time after time”.
In 2017, Plaid Cymru currently hold four Westminster seats. They will hope to take Anglesey from Labour in 2019, as well as holding on to Ceredigion, which is a Plaid Cymru - Liberal Democrat marginal seat.