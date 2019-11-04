Plaid Cymru says no party has 'higher ambition for Wales' as it launches election campaign

Adam Price has launched Plaid Cymru's general election campaign saying his party has the "highest ambition for Wales".

At a campaign event in Menai Bridge, Ynys Môn, the party's leader said it will campaign under the slogan "Wales, it's us".

The general election was called last week by Prime Minister Johnson and voted for by MPs. It will take place on December 12.

The Plaid Cymru leader said the election was the "worst Christmas present ever".

He also claimed Westminster has held Wales back for generations, and that no other party always puts Wales first.

The event also included speeches from the party’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP, and Ynys Môn candidate Aled ap Dafydd.