Chip shop owner cleared of murder and manslaughter of wife

71-year-old Geoffrey Bran owned The Chipoteria in Carmarthenshire with his wife Mavis, 69.

A chip shop owner accused of murdering his wife with boiling chip oil has been cleared of murder and manslaughter. 71-year-old Geoffrey Bran, who owned The Chipoteria in Carmarthenshire with his wife Mavis, told the court his she had accidentally poured oil over herself during their lunchtime service tragedy. Mrs Bran, suffered fatal burns from hot frying oil at the fish and chip shop in Hermon on October 23. The 69-year-old died in Morriston Hospital six days later.

Mavis Bran died at Morriston Hospital, six days after being burned by the hot frying oil.

In the moments after Mrs Bran was burned she told a friend and paramedic her injuries were caused by her husband throwing boiling oil over her. He always maintained it was an accident. Giving evidence at the trial, Bran said: "I turned around and saw her flying to the floor. "I could see the fat fryer moving forward on the table. Instantly the legs fell of the edge and the weight of the oil tipped the whole thing forwards. "The oil must have moved things fast and it was like a waterfall and landed on her chest."

Mr Bran and Mavis came out of retirement to start their roadside cafe in Hermon. Credit: Google Maps