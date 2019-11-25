Advertisement

Reports of plane crash off coast of Anglesey

North Wales Police say a search is under way after a plane is reported to have crashed off the coast of Anglesey.

A light aircraft is said to have crashed in the Penmon area near Puffin Island.

The Coastguard has confirmed that it is coordinating a search and rescue for the missing plane and a helicopter has been dispatched to Puffin Island as part of the operation.

The RNLI confirmed they have sent two lifeboats which launched at 1:15pm.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has also confirmed it has sent a team to investigate the incident.

We received a call at 12.59pm today (Monday) reporting a possible crash involving a light aircraft in the Penmon area. Officers are currently assisting HM Coastguard and our enquiries are ongoing.

– North Wales Police
Credit: NWP