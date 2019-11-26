Missing pilot named as Professor David Last in search for light aircraft off Anglesey

79-year-old Professor David Last, described as an experienced pilot, went missing as he was flying from Caernarfon Airport to the Great Orme in Llandudno on Monday.

North Wales Police have named the pilot of a missing plane reported to have crashed off the coast of Anglesey.

The light aircraft had no other passengers when it disappeared from radar in the area of Puffin Island near Anglesey at around 12.47pm.

Professor Last’s family have issued the following statement: “Professor David Last was a Consultant Engineer and Expert Witness specialising in Radio Navigation and Communications Systems.

He was a Professor Emeritus at the University of Bangor, Past-President of the Royal Institute of Navigation and a respected figure in the world-wide navigation community.

He was an experienced, instrument-rated pilot. Most importantly to us, he was head of the family: a much loved father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, and we are all heartbroken. We would appreciate respect for our privacy during this difficult time.”