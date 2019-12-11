Mystery surrounds hundreds of starlings found dead on Anglesey

It said they are "keeping an open mind as to the cause of death."

North Wales Police said they were discovered on Tuesday evening on an "unclassified road" on the island.

Hundreds of starlings have been found dead on a road on Anglesey.

"We don't know how its happened", one of its officers from the rural crime policing team said.

Officers from the Animal and Plant Health Agency have collected the birds for testing.

"There is approximately 225 dead starlings and many others on the hedge either side.

"We'll need to seize some of them with the view to have them examined to look for poison or anything that might have killed them.

"If you have any information or saw anything because it is very strange then please let us know".