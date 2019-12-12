- ITV Report
Passenger left with life-threatening injuries after double-decker bus hits railway bridge in Swansea
A passenger has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a man has been arrested after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge in Swansea.
Seven other passengers were injured, including one with serious injuries, after the incident off Neath Road in the Hafod area of Swansea.
At least 20 passengers were led off the X10 bus by emergency services after it collided with the low-lying bridge at 9:40am.
The top deck of the bus was crumpled with a section of the roof thrown onto the rail line above the bridge.
A 63-year-old man has been arrested.
A spokesman for South Wales Police said, “Ambulance and air ambulance were in attendance and there were seven casualties taken to Morriston Hospital - one with serious injuries and a further casualty was airlifted to the University Hospital Wales with life threatening injuries.
"A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
"The road remains closed and we are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
"We are asking motorists to avoid the area while this incident is ongoing."
Services are suspended on the Great Western Railway between Swansea and Neath due to the incident.
Swansea Council have urged motorists to avoid the area around Neath Road and the Hafod area.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: “We were made aware of a bridge strike at around 9.45am this morning, emergency services are at the scene.
“At the moment there are no trains in or out of Swansea and we urge passengers to check before they travel. It is likely that the disruption will go into the foreseeable future and into the afternoon. At the moment Transport for Wales are working hard on rail replacement bus services.”
Andrew Sherrington, Managing Director at First Cymru said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles operating Service 10 between Swansea University Singleton Campus and Swansea Bay University Campus has been involved in a collision with a bridge, which has resulted in a number of passengers sustaining injuries.
"We’ve immediately dispatched a support team and launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances that has led to this collision, and are assisting South Wales police with their enquiries.
"Everyone at First Cymru is shocked by this incident and our heartfelt sympathies go out to those injured. The service was off its normal route due to a temporary road closure."