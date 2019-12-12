Passenger left with life-threatening injuries after double-decker bus hits railway bridge in Swansea

Credit: Dimitris Legakis

A passenger has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a man has been arrested after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge in Swansea. Seven other passengers were injured, including one with serious injuries, after the incident off Neath Road in the Hafod area of Swansea. At least 20 passengers were led off the X10 bus by emergency services after it collided with the low-lying bridge at 9:40am. The top deck of the bus was crumpled with a section of the roof thrown onto the rail line above the bridge. A 63-year-old man has been arrested.

Fire crews were at the scene following the incident on Thursday morning

A spokesman for South Wales Police said, “Ambulance and air ambulance were in attendance and there were seven casualties taken to Morriston Hospital - one with serious injuries and a further casualty was airlifted to the University Hospital Wales with life threatening injuries. "A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. "The road remains closed and we are asking people to avoid the area at this time. "We are asking motorists to avoid the area while this incident is ongoing." Services are suspended on the Great Western Railway between Swansea and Neath due to the incident. Swansea Council have urged motorists to avoid the area around Neath Road and the Hafod area.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.