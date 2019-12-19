Mum died after waiting six hours on pavement for ambulance

Donna Gilby slipped and fell outside her flat just after 8am on Tuesday.

A mother from Cwmaman died after waiting nearly six hours on a pavement for an ambulance after falling in the street. Donna Gilby slipped and fractured her foot on her way to a doctor's appointment on Tuesday. She later died in hospital of a heart attack. The family of the 47-year-old have now published a photograph of her lying outside waiting for the ambulance, where she is being kept warm with blankets and duvets. Her father, Gareth Gilby, described Ms Gilby as "good as gold" and said she "always put others before herself - she'd do anything for anyone."

Ms Gilby died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Neighbours called 999 for Ms Gilby, who suffered from an irregular heartbeat and had two mini-strokes, and told her family. Her father, Gareth Gilby, said: "We then called the ambulance service and told them Donna was slipping in and out of consciousness - that must have been somewhere between eight and 8.30am. "The call handler told us they were dealing with 'a heavy influx of calls' and that they'd be with her 'as soon as possible'. "When there was still no sign an hour later we called again - this time we were told they were 'doing their best' but that they 'didn't know when they would get to her'." Mr Gilby said it was just before two o'clock when the ambulance arrived and rushed his daughter to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil. She died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesperson for Cwm Taf Health Board has offered their condolences to the family.

Ms Gilby's nephew, James Perkins, said: "I just can't believe it - it's cruel. Her poor little girl. Every Christmas from now on is going to be a reminder of her losing her mum. "Thankfully this is a strong family unit and she'll be well looked after, but I'm so sad for her." The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was "deeply saddened" to hear about the death of Ms Gilby and is investigating her case.

We were deeply saddened to hear about the death of Ms Gilby and would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to her family. We are sorry that our response took longer than we would have liked on this occasion. Our ambulance service exists to care for people, and our staff share the same upset and frustrations as patients and their loved ones at times like this. Lengthy waits for an ambulance are a sign of pressures across the whole unscheduled care system, not just in Wales but across the UK. An increase in high-priority ‘Red’ calls and significant hospital handover delays in particular are impacting on our ability to respond to 999 calls as quickly as we would like. We are investigating Ms Gilby’s case and would invite her family to contact us directly to share their experience of what happened in order to inform that investigation. – Chief Executive Jason Killens, Welsh Ambulance Service