'Gross failures' in care for mother who died from sepsis after waiting in ambulance

Ms Brousas died after she was left waiting for an ambulance while suffering with sepsis Credit: Family photo

A mother died after a "gross failure" in the care she received while suffering from sepsis, an inquest has heard. 49-year-old Samantha Brousas from Gresford died less than 48 hours after she was left waiting in an ambulance outside Wrexham Maelor Hospital without treatment in February 2018. She was described as having a cold early last year, which developed into flu-like symptoms that would not go away. Samantha Brousas died on 23rd February and an inquest at Ruthin heard how paramedics and her daughter Sophie, a medical student, suspected she had sepsis.

Ms Brousas pictured with her family Credit: Family photo

She arrived at the hospital on 21st February and had to wait in an ambulance in the car park for almost three hours, despite being diagnosed with the life-threatening condition. Despite these failings, the coroner concluded that these did not, on a balance of probabilities, cause her death. When Ms Brousas was finally admitted to hospital, her condition deteriorated quickly. Professor Solomon Almond, an independent expert, said that Miss Brousas survived so long because she was so fit, but was so ill that she was “destined to die” by the time she reached hospital.

To have more than a 50-50 chance of survival she would have had to be admitted before 12 noon on the 21st. The ambulance was not called until later that afternoon and with the emergency department under extreme pressure, she was kept waiting. Among the failings identified in the wake of Miss Brousas’ death were that the paramedics should have pre-alerted the hospital on their journey - that is now the policy for all sepsis patients – and the triage system for patients kept in ambulances has been tightened.

Samantha pictured with her partner Simon Credit: Family photo

Coroner Joanne Lees issued a prevention of future deaths reports to the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Following the inquest's conclusion, Samantha's partner and daughter said, “It is incredibly difficult for us to hear the complete chaos that Sam was faced with when trying to battle this life threatening illness. "We have heard details throughout the inquest of a complete breakdown in the care that Sam should have received. We all put our trust in the healthcare professionals to provide Sam with the best treatment and we feel that she was let down in the worst possible way."

Ms Brousas was admitted to Wrexham Maelor hospital but later died