Conservative AM Nick Ramsay arrested and suspended from party

Conservative Assembly Member Nick Ramsay has been arrested and suspended from the party.

ITV Cymru Wales understands the 44-year-old was arrested at his home on Wednesday night.

The Conservative Party was informed on Thursday morning.

Nick Ramsay has been suspended from the Welsh Conservative Group in the National Assembly for Wales and from the Conservative Party following an incident which took place yesterday

The suspension will be reviewed following consideration of the matter by external agencies.

We will not be making any further comments at this time.

– Welsh Conservative spokesperson

The former driving instructor was elected as an AM for Monmouthshire in 2007 and has previously stood to be leader of the Conservatives in the Assembly.

He is currently the Shadow Finance Minister and chairs the influential Public Accounts Committee.

A statement is expected later about his membership to the Conservative Party.