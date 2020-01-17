'Woefully inadequate' probation service criticised by coroner in Conner Marshall inquest

The probation service supervising a man who went on to murder 18-year-old Conner Marshall has been described as ''woefully inadequate.''

Conner Marshall, 18, was beaten to death by David Braddon after he mistook him for his estranged partner's former boyfriend. Braddon was being supervised in the community after being convicted of assaulting a police officer and drug offences.

On the final day of the inquest into Conner's death, Coroner Nadim Bashir concluded Conner was killed unlawfully, but his death could not have been avoided.

However, Mr Bashir said the probation officer in charge of supervising Braddon was ''overwhelmed'' by her caseload.