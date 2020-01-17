- ITV Report
-
'Woefully inadequate' probation service criticised by coroner in Conner Marshall inquest
The probation service supervising a man who went on to murder 18-year-old Conner Marshall has been described as ''woefully inadequate.''
Conner Marshall, 18, was beaten to death by David Braddon after he mistook him for his estranged partner's former boyfriend. Braddon was being supervised in the community after being convicted of assaulting a police officer and drug offences.
On the final day of the inquest into Conner's death, Coroner Nadim Bashir concluded Conner was killed unlawfully, but his death could not have been avoided.
However, Mr Bashir said the probation officer in charge of supervising Braddon was ''overwhelmed'' by her caseload.
Probation service officer Kathryn Oakley told the inquest in Pontypridd that at the time of Conner's murder in 2015, she was supervising Braddon as one of around 60 other cases.
During questioning, Ms Oakley described a work environment that was overwhelming and overstretched.
But the Coroner said Ms Oakley accepted “she could have done more in the supervision and management of David Braddon.”
Community Rehabilitation Company, the private company supervising Braddon, was described as "woefully inadequate" by the coroner in their support and management of Ms Oakley.
Describing Kathryn Oakley, the Coroner said, "In my judgement, she was a 'brand new' probation service officer with no experience of probation work at all."
As a new employee, he said Kathryn Oakley was ''failed.''
Responding to the coroner's findings, Napo, the Trade Union for Probation and Family Court Staff, said they had raised serious concerns over the efficiency of Community Rehabilitation Company Working Links.
It said members had ''consistently complained about excessive workloads.''
Concluding the inquest, Coroner Nadim Bashir ruled that Conner was unlawfully killed.
Despite his criticisms of the probation service, he said: ''I am satisfied there was no possible or even probable evidential link that led to Conner Marshall's death.
''Put simply, his death could not have been foreseen or predicted let alone prevented on the evidence before more.''
Speaking after the inquest, Conner's mother Nadine said the inquest was the ''culmination of five years of struggle.''