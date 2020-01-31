European flag lowered at Senedd as UK leaves the EU after 47 years

The European Union flag outside the National Assembly for Wales, Cardiff, has been lowered, marking the moment Britain left the EU. The historic event took place at 11pm on Friday 31st January 2020 - more than three years since the public voted to leave in a national referendum. The EU flag was replaced by the Union Jack, with two Welsh flags now flying in front of the Senedd. Those in support of Brexit celebrated with parties across Wales, while others held vigils to reflect on 75 years of peace in Europe and "show solidarity" with European neighbours. The First Minister of Wales told ITV Cymru Wales he would "probably be in bed" instead of having a party.

Revellers at The Rock Pub in Blackwood, Caerphilly, celebrated with tapas and champagne. The pub also hosted an event on the night of the referendum in 2016. In Rhyl, The Bodfor Pub held a Union Jack-themed party with music and food all originating from the UK. A vigil was held by campaign group Cardiff for Europe to "celebrate our European identity and to show solidarity with our European friends." The event organisers said: "We will be joining together to make it clear that we will always be European. "Our European friends, neighbours and colleagues are welcome here."

Those feeling less celebratory about the occasion lit candles at the Cenotaph, Cardiff.

The First Minister said he was "nervous" about an "inherently uncertain" future. "There will be people right across Wales, whatever their views of Brexit, who will be anxious about what the future brings," he said. Mark Drakeford AM delivered a speech in Cardiff on Friday, pushing a message of hope: "We need to take comfort from our history, hope for the future. "Wales goes on."

A count down clock is projected onto 10 Downing Street, when, at 11pm, the UK will leave the European Union after 47 years. Credit: PA Images