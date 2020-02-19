Multi-millionaire Wetherspoons owner travels to Barry to save pub carpet

A multi-millionaire travelled 200 miles to Barry in a bid to save a pub carpet.

Wetherspoon owner Tim Martin, 64, is refusing to rip up the carpet - after the town council blocked permission to use its historic coat of arms in the pile.

Mr Martin's pub put the town's crest in their bar carpet in Barry - the town famous for TV favourite Gavin and Stacey - in a £715,000 revamp.

He has been ordered to rip it out or face legal action over the design featuring two unicorns and a dragon.

But Mr Martin says the rug row is the most "extreme" in Wetherspoon's history.