Prince Charles visits Pontypridd to meet people hit by Storm Dennis flooding

The Prince of Wales greets local residents in Pontypridd Credit: PA Images

Prince Charles has visited Pontypridd to meet residents and businesses affected by the recent floods. The Prince of Wales was greeted by large crowds of people in the town when he arrived this afternoon.

The Prince of Wales was greeted by large crowds in Pontypridd town centre Credit: PA Images

The prince visited two local businesses, KooKoo Madam and Prince's Cafe, both of which were badly affected by the flooding. He then walked through Pontypridd town centre where he shook hands and spoke with numerous members of the crowd.

Prince Charles visited two local businesses, KooKoo Madam and Prince's Cafe, both of which were badly affected by the floodwater Credit: PA Images

During a walkthrough of the town centre, Charles greeted many members of the public Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

He then met with members of the emergency services, as well as business owners and volunteers, at the Municipal Building.

Charles met with members of the emergency services involved in the rescue and relief operation following Storm Dennis

Pontypridd was one of a number of areas in south Wales left underwater during Storm Dennis at the weekend. The River Taff, which flows through the south Wales town, reached its highest level in more than 40 years.

Storm Dennis left Pontypridd town centre underwater Credit: Rob Osborne ITV