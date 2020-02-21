- ITV Report
Prince Charles visits Pontypridd to meet people hit by Storm Dennis flooding
Prince Charles has visited Pontypridd to meet residents and businesses affected by the recent floods.
The Prince of Wales was greeted by large crowds of people in the town when he arrived this afternoon.
The prince visited two local businesses, KooKoo Madam and Prince's Cafe, both of which were badly affected by the flooding.
He then walked through Pontypridd town centre where he shook hands and spoke with numerous members of the crowd.
He then met with members of the emergency services, as well as business owners and volunteers, at the Municipal Building.
Pontypridd was one of a number of areas in south Wales left underwater during Storm Dennis at the weekend.
The River Taff, which flows through the south Wales town, reached its highest level in more than 40 years.
Earlier in the day, Prince Charles visited the Aston Martin factory in St Athan, near Barry.
He also visited British Airway's engineering base in Cardiff.
The prince's visit follows a visit by Labour's Jeremy Corbyn to Rhydyfelin in Pontypridd on Thursday.