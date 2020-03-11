CCTV shows masked gunman raid club then hug terrified barmaid

Luke Jones pointed a handgun at Yvette Smith while wearing a balaclava as she was cashing up.

CCTV footage has captured the dramatic moment a masked gunman raided a snooker club only to call it off when the terrified barmaid recognised him. Luke Jones, 29, pointed a handgun at Yvette Smith while wearing a balaclava as she was cashing up at Bargoed Snooker Club. Jones revealed his identity within 12 seconds of entering the club and hugged the "petrified" barmaid after she recognised his voice. Jones had previously quizzed Ms Smith on the cashing up procedure in December.

Jones was jailed for a total of eight years.

Ms Smith admitted she thought she was going to die when she saw the weapon pointed in her face. Cardiff Crown Court heard Jones was a customer at the club and would sometimes help out. Ms Smith grew suspicious of Jones when he started asking her about the cashing up procedure, which made her feel "uncomfortable" according to prosecutor Heath Edwards. At around 11.15pm on December 27, Ms Smith was closing the club when Jones burst through the door. Mr Edwards said: "The defendant waved the gun in her face. She thought it was a real gun she was being confronted with. They only stood feet apart. "She recognised him and said 'why are you doing this Luke?'. When she called him by the name he took off his balaclava." The court heard Jones told her it wasn't a real gun and that he was only "joking". Once he had removed his mask and gloves, Jones then began to console and hug Ms Smith. He also took apart the weapon to show her it was a BB gun.

Jones fled the club and hid in the attic of his father's home only a few hundreds yards away from the club. Police officers found him and after initially refusing he came down 15 minutes later. Mr Edwards said: "[Jones] said he was trying to play a joke, but did not realise the affect his actions would have on her." A statement given to police by Ms Smith said she was left "petrified" by the incident and has been prescribed medication to help her sleep. Ms Smith said: "I'm absolutely petrified following this incident. I'm distraught. I do not know if I can work in the bar again. "I honestly thought it was a real gun and I was going to be killed. Even talking about it to the police is upsetting to me. I could not sleep last night as every time I closed my eyes I could see a gun in my face." Edward Mitchard, defending, told the court Jones carried out the "impulsive" attempted robbery to try and fund his drug habit. Mr Mitchard said the whole incident from entering the club to removing his balaclava lasted around "12 seconds".