Pilot in Emiliano Sala crash was 'not licensed' as report finds plane broke up mid-air

A report into the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala has found pilot David Ibbotson was "not licensed" to fly the aircraft at the time of the accident.

The report from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said Ibbotson lost control of the Piper Malibu aircraft, which broke up mid-flight during a high speed manoeuvre.

Ibbotson is likely to have been affected by carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning during the flight.

The report found Ibbotson was wrongly authorised to fly aircraft at night but there was no evidence found of completing night flying training.

It was also revealed he was paid a fee for the flight despite only having a private pilot licence which did not permit him to be paid.