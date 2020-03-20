Third coronavirus death confirmed in Wales

A 71-year-old man who had underlying health conditions was being treated at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

It's been confirmed a third person has died from coronavirus in Wales. A 71-year-old man who had underlying health conditions was being treated at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend. Dr Frank Atherton, Wales' Chief Medical Officer said the patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’m very sorry to report that a third patient in Wales who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected. “The patient, aged 71, had underlying health conditions and was being treated at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.”

The First Minister has said there are 'no imminent plans' to introduce lockdowns in Welsh towns and cities as part of attempts to slow the spread of coronavirus. But Mark Drakeford has said 'nothing can be ruled out' in tackling the pandemic.

On Friday a list of "essential staff" was announced by the UK government. NHS and social care staff, food producers and delivery drivers, along with utility workers are among a list of workers are classed as key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.