Seven more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Wales

Five of the deaths were in the Royal Gwent Hospital, one in Prince Charles Hospital, and one in Nevill Hall Hospital

Seven more people having died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in Wales to twelve.

Five of the deaths were in the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, one in Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, and one in Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

My thoughts are with their families and friends, and I ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad time.

– Dr Frank Atherton, Chief Medical Officer for Wales

Public Health Wales say all of the patients were in the high-risk category, "either over-70 or with underlying health conditions".

"These deaths did not all happen overnight, but have occurred in the past week" added Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the outbreak.

