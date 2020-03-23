First Minister urges people to stay home as Boris Johnson announces three-week lockdown

The order to stay at home is effective from this evening. Credit: Welsh Government

First Minister Mark Drakeford, said 'tighter measures' are necessary to 'save lives' as the Prime Minister announces a three-week lockdown. He said all high street shops will be closed, except those selling food, pharmacies, banks, and post offices.

All social events, including baptisms and other ceremonies, and gatherings of more than two people should not take place. However, funerals will continue but only with close family present. These are big changes, we are making them because of the speed of the virus. Help us protect you and save lives. – Mark Drakeford, First Minister

It followed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of a three-week lockdown of UK, with people only able to leave home for 'very limited purposes'. The order to stay at home is effective from this evening, with limited exceptions for when people can leave their home.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces three-week lockdown of UK. Credit: PA Images

Speaking from Downing Street in an address to the nation, the prime minister declared a "national emergency" and said it was vital people listened to the advice in order to save lives.

He said that people would only be allowed to leave home for:

shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

one form of exercise a day - for example a run, walk, or cycle - alone or with members of your household;

any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person;

and travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

It comes as people were warned they face a tough crackdown by the Welsh Government if they refuse to self-isolate and continue with non-essential travel during the coronavirus crisis. Mr Johnson added: "If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings."

Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

It was echoed by Wales' Health Secretary, Vaughan Gething, who told ITV Wales' Sharp End, that it would lead to a ''high level of compliance.''

There's an initial warning, there's the potential for on the spot activity as well. We actually think once this happens, not just the message from tonight, but when the first few people have actually had to be warned or recieve on the spot fine, we'll find a very high level of compliance. Most people understand the real threat that is being caused, this isn't a drill, it's not an act. – Vaughan Gething, Health Secretary

On Friday, Mr Johnson told restaurants such as bars, clubs, pubs and gyms to close their doors indefinitely. Britons have been urged to practice social distancing - keeping around two metres between one another - to limit the spread of Covid-19. But there was growing concern that many people are not adhering to social distancing guidelines, after large crowds gathered at some of Wales’ most popular tourist spots over the weekend, includingSnowdonia National Parkand Pen-y-Fan.

Snowdonia National Park Authority recorded its busiest day ever on Saturday. Credit: PA

The total number of confirmed cases in Wales rose to 418 on Monday. Over the weekend it was confirmed seven more people had died from the virus.