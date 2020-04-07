Carer has car stolen while helping elderly resident

A home carer had her car stolen while visiting an elderly and vulnerable patient in Cardiff.

Carrie-Ann Stead, 40, parked her car in the street while she helped a colleague during a visit to a woman in Elm Street, on Friday evening.

She returned just 10 minutes later to find her silver Renault Captur missing.

Carrie-Ann, from Llanrumney, said she was giving a colleague a lift to a visit for an elderly patient when the incident happened.

She said, "We were in there for 10 minutes... I went to grab my handbag but I realised I left it in the car."

Carrie-Ann said the Renault has keyless locking and starting system. Thieves were able to enter the car while the key fob was in her handbag.

Carrie-Ann said the car had been modified to allow access for her disabled 70-year-old father.

He suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina, asthma and is waiting for a heart operation. He's been staying in an isolated bedroom in Carrie-Ann's house during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If he had an attack or anything this weekend, I couldn't take him in to hospital."

Carrie-Ann and her colleague had just completed a £60 shopping trip for the elderly lady, which was also taken during the theft.

"I was gutted," she said.