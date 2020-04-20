Family transform entire house into rainbow tribute to the NHS

A man has transformed his entire house into a colourful rainbow tribute to the NHS and those who are working on the frontline during the pandemic.

Like many other families across the UK, Danny Blackwell and his family, originally from Bagillt, placed rainbows in their windows as part of the NHS heroes campaign.

However, the 37-year-old decided to take it further. Using chalk, they coloured each brick of their Wakefield house in a different colour of the rainbow.

Danny, who works as a scaffolder, was looking for a way to entertain his two children, 13-year-old Lydia and 11-year-old Dainton, and help them get some fresh air while following the government regulations.