Family transform entire house into rainbow tribute to the NHS

A man has transformed his entire house into a colourful rainbow tribute to the NHS and those who are working on the frontline during the pandemic.

Like many other families across the UK, Danny Blackwell and his family, originally from Bagillt, placed rainbows in their windows as part of the NHS heroes campaign.

However, the 37-year-old decided to take it further. Using chalk, they coloured each brick of their Wakefield house in a different colour of the rainbow.

Danny, who works as a scaffolder, was looking for a way to entertain his two children, 13-year-old Lydia and 11-year-old Dainton, and help them get some fresh air while following the government regulations.

Now his rainbow home has attracted attention from locals.

I started my house with the kids for a bit of fun. We finished about half the house, then we got the attention from one of the locals, who said: ''Are you going to finish the rest of it too?''

We had run out of chalk. People started donating chalk and we ended up finishing the house. It took about 100 pieces of chalk in total.

– Danny Blackwell

Both Danny's children have also been using chalk on pavements to create more rainbows and lift spirits.

Since the lockdown, people all over the UK have been showing their gratitude to frontline NHS staff by putting up rainbow pictures to clapping in unison every week.